Paul Lisnek, in for Steve Dale, is joined by the Senior Manager of Development and Communication for the AIDS Foundation Chicago, Madeline Miley. The AIDS Foundation is hosting a World of Chocolate Benefit on February 17th, 2023 at Union Station to promote AIDS awareness. Listen below to find out what you need to know about the AFC’s event. Tickets go live on December 5th and you can buy them here with special discount code: WGNRadio.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction