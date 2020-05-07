Greater Chicago Food Depository launches pop-up food pantries on the South and West Sides

The Greater Chicago Food Depository has partnered up with seven faith- and community-based organizations and the City of Chicago to deliver truckloads of food to several pop-up food pantries on Chicago’s South and West Sides. Greg Trotter, senior manager for public relations at the Greater Chicago Food Depository, joined Rollye James to tell us more about their new food distribution program.
The weekly distributions, which will be held outside to promote social distancing, will begin the week of May 4 and continue for the following five weeks. They’re open to the public but intended for people in need who live in or near these respective communities.
The first distribution details are as follows:
- May 5 and 6, New Life Centers of Chicagoland, South Lawndale and Humboldt Park
- May 8, South Shore Works and Real Men Charities, Inc., South Shore
- May 8, Trinity United Church of Christ, Washington Heights and Roseland
- May 12, Greater Auburn-Gresham Development Corp., Auburn Gresham
- May 13, Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, Fuller Park
- May 14, Austin Coming Together, Austin
For more information, visit chicagosfoodbank.org/find-food/covid-19-neighborhood-sites.