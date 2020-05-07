Greater Chicago Food Depository launches pop-up food pantries on the South and West Sides

In this Sept. 22, 2016 photo, David Cheeks, left, helps carry fresh produce for Margaret Kelly at Oak Forest Health Center in Oak Forest, Ill. Six health clinics are working with the Chicago food bank to host a mobile pantry filled with fresh produce. The clinics have hosted 26 Fresh Truck visits with the Greater Chicago Food Depository since last year, providing more than 100,000 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables to more than 3,200 households. (AP Photo/Tae-Gyun Kim)

The Greater Chicago Food Depository has partnered up with seven faith- and community-based organizations and the City of Chicago to deliver truckloads of food to several pop-up food pantries on Chicago’s South and West Sides. Greg Trotter, senior manager for public relations at the Greater Chicago Food Depository, joined Rollye James to tell us more about their new food distribution program.

The weekly distributions, which will be held outside to promote social distancing, will begin the week of May 4 and continue for the following five weeks. They’re open to the public but intended for people in need who live in or near these respective communities.

The first distribution details are as follows:

May 5 and 6, New Life Centers of Chicagoland , South Lawndale and Humboldt Park

, South Lawndale and Humboldt Park May 8, South Shore Works and Real Men Charities, Inc. , South Shore

, South Shore May 8, Trinity United Church of Christ , Washington Heights and Roseland

, Washington Heights and Roseland May 12, Greater Auburn-Gresham Development Corp ., Auburn Gresham

., Auburn Gresham May 13, Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church , Fuller Park

, Fuller Park May 14, Austin Coming Together, Austin

For more information, visit chicagosfoodbank.org/find-food/covid-19-neighborhood-sites.