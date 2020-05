In this Tuesday, May 12, 2020, photo, bags of fresh food wait to be given away at an event sponsored by the Greater Chicago Food Depository in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood of Chicago. Across the country, food insecurity is adding to the anxiety of millions of people, according to a new survey that finds 37 percent of unemployed Americans ran out of food in the past month, while 46 percent worried that they would. The nationwide unemployment rate on Friday was 14.7 percent, the highest since the Great Depression.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)