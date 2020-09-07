Gil Gross and John Landecker reunite to share work stories from their past

John Records Landecker in the Allstate Showcase Studio. (WGN Radio)

John Landecker joins WGN Radio listeners on this beautiful Labor Day and is joined by radio great, Gil Gross! John and Gil take some time to share epic work stories from their early years working together in broadcasting and much more!

