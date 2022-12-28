GasBuddy Petroleum Analyst Patrick DeHaan joins Jon Hansen, in for John Williams, to discuss details on the latest press release GasBuddy put out stating that gas prices in 2023 will fall nearly 50 cents per gallon and how this will be possible.
by: Ashley Bihun
Posted:
Updated:
by: Ashley Bihun
Posted:
Updated:
GasBuddy Petroleum Analyst Patrick DeHaan joins Jon Hansen, in for John Williams, to discuss details on the latest press release GasBuddy put out stating that gas prices in 2023 will fall nearly 50 cents per gallon and how this will be possible.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.