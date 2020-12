Patrick Fitzgerald, co-founder of Fresh Midwest, joined Jon Hansen, filling in for Bob Sirott, to talk about their Holiday Gift Boxes and seasonal dinners from Wildfire, a Lettuce Entertain You Enterprise. Customers can place holiday orders now through the New Year for next-day delivery on www.freshmidwest.com, or the Fresh Midwest App, with expanded delivery to include Northwest suburbs throughout the Chicagoland area.

