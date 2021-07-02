Founder of IAMACOMEBACK.com – helping people gain control of their drinking | “The greatest gift and greatest power is our ability to choose”

FILE – In this Tuesday, June 29, 2004 file photo, a bartender serves two mugs of beer at a tavern in Montpelier, Vt. College-age drinkers average nine drinks when they get drunk, government health officials said Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2012. That surprising statistic is part of a new report highlighting the dangers of binge drinking, which usually means four to five drinks at a time. Overall, about 1 in 6 U.S. adults surveyed said they had binged on alcohol at least once in the previous month, though it was more than 1 in 4 for those ages 18 to 34. And that’s likely an underestimate. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

With Independence Day landing on a long weekend, revelers will be out in full force and it can be easy to overdo it when it comes to alcohol. Lisa Dent in for Anna Davlantes is joined by Mark Jennison, the Founder of IAMACOMEBACK.com and Author of It’s Not A Disease, It’s A Choice to talk about adult gaining control of their drinking by being in control of themselves. Listen in while Mark and Lisa talk about what the first thing you must do to control your drinking during big celebrations, how do you deal with “beer pressure” from well meaning friends urging you to “just have one”, how can you just have one drink if you’re typically a binge drinker, and so much more!

