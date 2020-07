PHOTO: Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson (10) looks on prior to the the NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 22-14. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

WGN Radio’s Mark Carman talks to one of the few Jewish NFL players, Geoff Schwartz. Geoff talks about how he views DeSean Jackson and Stephen Jackson’s anti-semitic posts on social media. Geoff also explains his thoughts on forgiving both DeSean and Stephen.