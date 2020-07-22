No, there’s no state fair this year—but we’ve got just the book where you can create your own fair food experience this summer in your own backyard! Rollye James speaks with award-winning chef, best-selling author, and renowned educator George Geary about his book, FAIR FOODS: The Most Popular and Offbeat Recipes from America’s State and County Fairs. A former pastry chef for the Walt Disney Company, George is a Certified Culinary Professional, and was recently awarded as the Culinary Educator of the Year by the International Association of Culinary Professionals. He is perhaps best known for creating all the cheesecakes for The Golden Girls and other top-rated television programs. What’s your favorite fair food?

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction