Extremely Local News: Meals on Wheels is a family tradition, Bicyclists are demanding infrastructure changes, and more

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief & Co-Founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Jon Hansen (in for Bob Sirott) this morning to give us all of the extremely local news happening around the Chicagoland area:

A South Side Meals On Wheels Worker Served Neighbors In Need For 40 Years. Now, His Son Is Taking Over His Route – Artha Jackson Sr. had helped feed neighbors daily through Meals on Wheels since 1981. He delivered his last meal before retiring on Christmas Eve.

Clark Street’s Bike Lane Made Riding Feel Even More Dangerous, Showing Flaws In Chicago’s Infrastructure, Bicyclists Say – Bicyclists said infrastructure changes are needed immediately to protect bicyclists, as plastic posts and paint aren’t enough.