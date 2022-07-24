Dean is out this week but have no fear! Elton Jim Turano is here to fill in for Dean! Jim, Dave, and Andy catch up and preview the show today. Then Dave gives his world famous Far Flung Forecast.

Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, Dr. Kevin Most, joins Elton Jim for this week’s regular COVID-19 segment. Dr. Most talks about President Biden and Governor J. B. Pritzker testing positive for COVID and serves as a reminder for how contagious the BA.5 variant is. Then Dr. Most talks about if we will see mask mandates come back and the effects of long COVID. Then of course, Dr. Most answers your questions.

Andy and Jim talk about the Nascar race that will be coming to Chicago next July. Then they discuss Mayor Lightfoot proposing to put a dome on Solider Field to try to keep the Bears in Chicago.

Lindsey Zanatta, Producer and Actress of “Summer and Smoke” and owner of Violey Sky Productions, joins Jim to talk about the story of how Lindsey was introduced to “Summer and Smoke”, how she brought it to Chicago, and what it is like acting and producing a play. For tickets and more click here.

Then Jim is joined by “Pop Culture Club” contributor Mick Kahler, to talk about all things Pop Culture including, Bruce Springsteen’s high-priced tickets for his upcoming tour, Lollapalooza, how Billy Corgan is helping Highland Park, and more!

Next up, Tom Stanton, Baseball Author, joins Jim to discuss if baseball is still America’s Pastime and what the sport needs to do to regain popularity.

Geza Jook, Director of Astronomy at the Alder Planetarium, joins Jim to talk about the photos from the James Webb telescope and what it could mean for the future of space.