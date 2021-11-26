‘Elton Jim’ talks Hall of Fame Chicago Blackhawks goalie Tony Esposito

Pinch Hitters
Posted: / Updated:

Elton Jim Turano

Jim talked about his experience meeting Tony Esposito. He also reads the letter he wrote about the player that made it to the Chicago Tribune. Turano also talked about the significance of the Blackhawks goalie throughout his life.

