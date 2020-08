Chris Boden, who hosts the pre and postgame shows for Blackhawks games on WGN Radio, joined John Landecker (filling in for Bob Sirott) and Dave Eanet to recap the team's 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game One of their best-of-seven series. He talked about how the Blackhawks will need to make adjustments against one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup. Chris, John and Dave also recap the five-overtime thriller between the Tampa Lightning and the Columbus Blue Jackets.