Dr. John Lott of the Crime Prevention Research Center on his latest book, ‘Gun Control Myths’

Dr. John R. Lott Jr., author and President of the Crime Prevention Research Center, joins the Rollye James show to talk about his latest book, “Gun Control Myths: How politicians, the media, and botched “studies” have twisted the facts on gun control.” In this book, Lott blows away one false myth about gun ownership after another. From myths about mass public shootings to suicides to gun ownership rates and crime to gun-free zones, Lott addresses the claims you frequently hear in the media and explains what is wrong with those claims. Gun Control Myths is now available at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.