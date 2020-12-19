Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: ‘We’re on the way to end the pandemic’

Vice President Mike Pence receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Washington. Karen Pence, and U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams also participated. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, chief medical officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Mark Carman to talk about his own experience getting the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, when we should be prepared to be vaccinated and how we can apply this science to other diseases.

