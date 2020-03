Jon Hansen (in for Anna Davlantes) is joined in the studio by Lyric Hughes Hale. Lyric is editor-in-chief of EconVue, a publisher of online economic news and analysis by independent experts. She is also the producer of the Hale Report, a Chicago-based podcast series on economics with featured guests from around the world. She joins the program to talk about the Japan America Society of Chicago and the impact of the coronavirus on Japan and China.