Listen Now
Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning

Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Doctor Kevin Most on the latest COVID-19 news you need to know

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dr. Kevin Most

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Andy Masur who is filling in for Dean Richards to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and answer your questions. Dr. Most also talks about the continued importance of masks and expresses his frustration with the lack of consistency in public mask wearing.

Share this story

COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular