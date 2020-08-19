DePaul University Finance Professor Lamont Black on the national coin shortage and what to know about cryptocurrency

What’s going on with the national coin shortage? Lamont Black is an Assistant Professor of Finance at DePaul University. He is also the Academic Director for the Center for Financial Services. He joins the Rollye James Show to give his thoughts on what’s going on with the national coin shortage and if will be a long-term problem. He also speaks about the differences between cryptocurrency and digital currency, what’s driving Bitcoin’s price action, and what effect will quantum computing have on Bitcoin.