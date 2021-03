President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, from the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, March 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

DePaul University Economics Professor Mike Miller joins Jon Hansen to explain when the money you spend with this next stimulus check will make a difference to the U.S. Professor Miller also explains the national debt and more.