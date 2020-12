PHOTO: Anson Williams, left, and Dawn Wells arrive at the Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel on Friday, April 29, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN-TV, joined Jon Hansen, filling in for Bob Sirott, to talk about the latest news in entertainment. He shares details on the Rolling Meadows High School Virtual Choir, the top streamed events of 2020, and the correct way to pronounce “sherbet.” Plus, he pays his respects to Dawn Wells and Adolfo “Shabba-Doo” Quinones.