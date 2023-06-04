Elton Jim Turano is filling in this week for Dean Richards but listen anyway! Jim, Joe Brand, and Don Kleppin start this week talking about where they went to high school and the rivalries they have. Dave Schwan calls in with his famous Far Flung Forecast.

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Jim Turano for this week’s regular health update. Dr. Most starts this week off by talking about the fight against Alzheimer’s Disease with June being Alzheimer’s Awareness month.

Pop Culture Club today is all about Taylor Swift! Jim is joined by two big Swifties Elaina and Marisa Wilkens to share their experience at Taylor Swift concert at Solider Field this past weekend.

Charles Askenaizer, Founder/ Artist Director of Invictus Theatre Company joins Jim to talk about their production of “The Crucible” that Jim is apart and that Charles directs! For more information visit invictustheatreco.com/crucible.

Mark Pracht, Actor and Playwright, joins Jim to talk about comic books and the censorship of them in the 1950s. Then Mark talks about his upcoming he wrote that is debuting soon!

Jim welcomes in his good friend Mick Kayler to break down the latest news in entertainment!