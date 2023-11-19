Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning

Elton Jim Turano is filling in this week for Dean Richards but listen anyway! Jim is joined by Dean Richards live from Hollywood!

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Jim for this week’s regular health update. Dr. Most begins this week by talking about how many calories you should eat during Thanksgiving, why you should go for a walk after the meal, and more!

Jodi Zombolo, Associate VP, Vistor Events and Programs Chicago Bontanic Garden, joins Jim to talk about the Lighthouse at the Chicago Botanic Garden happening now!

Phyllis Kramer, Butterball Turkey Talk Line Expert, joins Jim to talk about all things turkey to get you ready for thanksgiving!