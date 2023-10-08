Dean Richards' Sunday Morning

Elton Jim Turano is filling in this week for Dean Richards but listen anyway! Jim, Dave, and Producer Jack talk about the Chicago Marathon and how fast people are able to run it!

Elaina Wilkens, Jim Turano’s personal Swiftie, joins Jim to breakdown Taylor Swift’s new relationship with Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce.

Steven Jenkins, Director, Bob Dylan Center and Mark Davidson, Senior Director of Archives and Exhibitions, Bob Dylan Center, joins Jim to talk about what the Bob Dylan Center has to offer and why Bob wanted in Tulsa, Oklahoma. For more information visit bobdylancenter.com.