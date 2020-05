Visitors to the Chicago Blues Festival, an annual free three-day music festival in Chicago, cheer as they attend a concert in Millennium Park. Saturday, June 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky)

The city of Chicago is preserving it’s legacy with the Millennium Park at Home concert series. Erin Harkey, Deputy Commissioner for the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE), shares the series with Rollye James and even shares a few plans in the works for Chicago entertainment. You can watch the concerts on YouTube here.