Dawn Jackson Blatner: How to build a proactive immune system

Let’s face it, self-care is more important than ever during the coronavirus outbreak. Dawn Jackson Blanter is a registered dietician, nutritionist, and author of “The Flexitarian Diet” and “The Super Food Swap.” Dawn gives listeners advice on how to help keep your immune system strong against sickness as the coronavirus spreads. She also explains which foods can suppress your immune system and which foods can make it stronger.  
 

