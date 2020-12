Mortgage expert David Hochberg joins Ilyce Glink this morning to discuss the changes in mortgage rates this year. David also dives into the recent relief package passed by Congress. The new $900 billion coronavirus relief package was passed on Monday. The second stimulus checks are expected to go out much quicker than the first time around, where it could be deposited in your bank account as soon as next week.

