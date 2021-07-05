Dane Neal in for Anna Davlantes Hour 3

Pinch Hitters
Graham Rahal prepares to drive during practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

In the show’s last hour Dane talks with Rahal Letterman Lanigan driver, Graham Rahal, about the importance of tire safety as people hit the roads. Spirits personality and man behind SACRED not-for-profit, Lou Bank, joins Dane to talk about SACRED’s work in Mexico. Then, Oscar and Grammy winning filmmaker and producer, Glen Zipper, joins the show to talk about season 2 of his Netflix show. Dane wraps up with Eileen Owgintz of takingthekids.com to discuss new travel opportunities as COVID restrictions loosen.

Dane Neal
