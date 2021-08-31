Dane Neal – 8/29/21 – Part II: Pizza, Frozen Custard, NASCAR, and more!

Segment 1: NASCAR driver and broadcaster, A.J. Allmendinger, and President of Andy’s Frozen Custard, Andy Kuntz, join guest host, Dane Neal, to discuss A.J.’s return full-time and what it’s like being partnered with a company like Andy’s. They also highlight the new flavor at Andy’s, the A.J. AlmondDinger!

Segment 2: Five-time World Champion and 2020 Olympic Silver Medalist, Adeline Gray, calls in to speak about the Tokyo Olympics and how she paved her way in life through wrestling.

Segment 3: Owner of Paulie Gee’s Logan Square, Derrick Tung, joins Dane Neal to talk food identities in Chicago and his relationship with pizza throughout the years.