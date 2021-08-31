Dane Neal – 8/29/21 – Part II: Pizza, Frozen Custard, NASCAR, and more!

Pinch Hitters
Posted: / Updated:

Dane Neal

Segment 1: NASCAR driver and broadcaster, A.J. Allmendinger, and President of Andy’s Frozen Custard, Andy Kuntz, join guest host, Dane Neal, to discuss A.J.’s return full-time and what it’s like being partnered with a company like Andy’s. They also highlight the new flavor at Andy’s, the A.J. AlmondDinger!

Segment 2:  Five-time World Champion and 2020 Olympic Silver Medalist, Adeline Gray, calls in to speak about the Tokyo Olympics and how she paved her way in life through wrestling.

Segment 3: Owner of Paulie Gee’s Logan Square, Derrick Tung, joins Dane Neal to talk food identities in Chicago and his relationship with pizza throughout the years.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories