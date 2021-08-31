Dane Neal – 8/29/21 – Part I: The Field of Dreams, Impractical Jokers, cocktails, and more!

Segment 1: President of BaAm Productions, Annemarie Roe, joins guest host, Dane Neal, to share the behind the scenes backstory of the concept and creation of the recent MLB “Field of Dreams” game.

Segment 2: James “Murr” Murray of “Impractical Jokers” speaks with Dane Neal on his anticipation for his new book, “Stowaway,” and his upcoming “Skoopski Potatoes” tour with the other Impractical Jokers.

Segment 3: Jessica Dalka and Zach Johnson of BadCat Cocktails call in to discuss the creation of their cocktail delivery service over the course of the pandemic and the mixology that goes behind it.