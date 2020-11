A couple kiss each other in Athens, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. With a surge in coronavirus cases straining health systems in many European countries, Greece announced a nationwide lockdown. The lockdown takes effect at daybreak on Saturday across the country and will last until the end of the month. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

It’s officially “cuffing season”: the period of time when singles look for a partner with whom they can spend the cold winter nights and holidays. But how can people who want to shack up do that when we have to stay apart?

Dating and relationships writer Lisa Bonos from the Washington Post joins Matt Bubala to explore dating in the world of COVID-19 and how singles are adapting.