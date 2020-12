House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, poses during a ceremonial swearing-in with Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, during the opening session of the 116th Congress. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Congressman and fellow Democrat from Illinois’s 10th Congressional District Brad Schneider joins Erik Runge on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the recent passing of the new COVID Relief bill. Today, Congress voted to increase the stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000. Also, Rep. Schneider talks about the veto of the National Defense Authorization Act.