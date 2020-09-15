Congressman Darin LaHood (R-18th): The difference between a USPS surplus and ‘cash on hand’ led to a rating of ‘pants on fire’

Peoria Republican Congressman Darin LaHood joins Steve Bertrand to explain why he claimed that a USPS $13 billion surplus was his reason for voting against the USPS relief fund. The Better Government Association rated his claim to be false. He explains that the difference between “cash on hand” and “surplus” is where the confusion originated. Then, Congressman LaHood gives his thoughts on another stimulus package before the election.
