Jimmy Pankow, trombonist and founding member of the band Chicago, joins Phil Manicki, as he fills in for Dave Plier, to talk about the band’s new album, a new tour with Brian Wilson, recording experiences, and much more!

JJimmy Pankow and Chicago will be at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park on Sunday, July 24th. For tickets, visit livenation.com.