Chicago is ranked number thirteen on bestcities.org 2021 best cities report

Pictured L-R: Lisa Dent, Chris Fair President and CEO of Resonance

Chicago is ranked number 13 on bestcities.org‘s latest report showing the top 100 world’s best cities of 2021. President and CEO of Resonance, Chris Fair joins Lisa Dent, filling in for John Williams, to dive deeper into how these rankings come about and why Chicago is ranked at number 13.

The Resonance is a leading advisors in tourism, real estate and economic development. They help places understand market trends, assess their strengths and weaknesses, engage local communities, plan for the future, and create branding and communications in order to realize their full economic potential.

