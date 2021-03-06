Chicago Blackhawks press box announcer Harvey Wittenberg gives a mid-season update

Pinch Hitters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook plays against the Buffalo Sabres during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, in this Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, file photo. Longtime Chicago Blackhawks defenseman and three-time Stanley Cup winner Brent Seabrook announced Friday, March 5, 2021, he’s unable to continue playing hockey because of injury. (AP Photo/David Banks, File)

Chicago Blackhawks press box announcer Harvey Wittenberg joins Phil Manicki, in for Dave Plier, to give a mid-season update, discuss Brent Seabrook’s retirement, and much more! You can purchase Harvey’s book, “Tales from the Chicago Blackhawks Locker Room: A Collection of the Greatest Blackhawks Stories Ever Told,” here.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

The Big Game

More The Big Game

Big Race Daytona

More Big Race - Daytona

Sports

Blackhawks-ColumnTop

720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks

John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.

Highlights
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
Troy Murray
Blackhawks Live with Chris Boden and Nick Gismondi
Blackhawks 720 with Chris Boden and Joe Brand
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular