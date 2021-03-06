Chicago Blackhawks press box announcer Harvey Wittenberg gives a mid-season update

Chicago Blackhawks press box announcer Harvey Wittenberg joins Phil Manicki, in for Dave Plier, to give a mid-season update, discuss Brent Seabrook’s retirement, and much more! You can purchase Harvey’s book, “Tales from the Chicago Blackhawks Locker Room: A Collection of the Greatest Blackhawks Stories Ever Told,” here.
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks
John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.
