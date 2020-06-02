Listen Now
Bob Sirott

Car Talk with Tom Appel | Can we trust self driving cars?

Pinch Hitters
Posted: / Updated:

This photo provided by Nuro shows a Nuro vehicle in front of a CVS Pharmacy. CVS Health said Thursday, May 28, 2020 it will partner with Silicon Valley robotics company Nuro on deliveries of medicines and other products to customers near a Houston-area store (Nathan Lindstrom/Nuro via AP)

Tom Appel of Consumer Guide Automotive takes you for a spin with host Brian Noonan to talk the latest news, reviews and more from the auto world.

Share this story

The Nick Digilio Show
Sunday-Thursday nights 11p-4a NickDigilio

Nick Digilio began reviewing movies on The Roy Leonard Show in 1985. (Click for more.)

Nick's Dad Tells a Joke

More Nick's Dad Tells a Joke