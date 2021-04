Jake Anderson (L) and Keith Colburn of “Deadliest Catch’ visit Build Studio on April 9, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Captain Keith Colburn of ‘Deadliest Catch’ joins Dolly McCarthy to look back on his years of award winning crab fishing, close brushes with danger in the Bering Sea and preview what’s next for the cast of the long-running show.

Season 17 of ‘Deadliest Catch’ premieres Tuesday, April 20th on Discovery and streaming now on Discovery+.