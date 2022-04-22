There’s a lot of great shows this weekend and Buzz Kilman (filling in for Dave Plier) shares his top choices for live music entertainment around the Chicagoland area. Later, renowned blues musician Toronzo Cannon joins the conversation to talk about their live show at Buddy Guy’s Legends on Saturday, April 23rd.
Buzz Kilman shares his weekend picks with Chicago bluesman Toronzo Cannon
by: Ben Anderson
Posted:
Updated:
