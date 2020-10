Brown bears try to grab red salmon as they jump up the falls on the Brooks River in Katmai National Park., Alaska Saturday July 17, 1999. The bears congregate at the falls and river to feast on the salmon, as they swim upstream to spawn, in order to build up the fat needed for the long winter hibernation. The annual convention of the large bruins draws spectators from around the world to witness the bear feast. (AP Photo/Al Grillo)

Katmai National Park media ranger Naomi Boak joins Matt Bubala to talk about the biggest competition of the season: Fat Bear Week.

Follow along as the big, beautiful bears of Katmai pack pounds for Winter and learn a bit about the natural wonder of one of America’s lesser known national treasures

