All Elite Wrestling’s Britt Baker joined Iridian Fierro to discuss the promotion’s return to Chicago. AEW Dynamite will be at the Wintrust Arena on Wednesday, November 2nd for their holiday show. The Professional Wrestler and Dentist shares how she balances two careers and looks back at highlights she’s had in AEW.

Plus, she looks back on being trained by Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae and shares what it’s like dealing with criticism and trolls on social media.