‘Blue Blue Blue Christmas’ – Navigating this holiday season for all ages with life coach Stephanie O’Dea and clinical psychologist Dr. John Duffy

WGN Radio’s Lisa Dent, in for Anna Davlantes, is joined with certified life coach, New York Times best-selling author and mother, Stephanie O’Dea, to talk about protecting boundaries and what are the expected norms and obligations of grandparents along with navigating the muddy waters when mixing money and family. Then, we switch gears and are joined by parenting expert, author and clinical psychologist Dr. John Duffy who breaks down how one could to fight off holiday blues.

