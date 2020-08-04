Author Ivor Davis recounts his favorite memories on the road with The Beatles and covering the Manson murder trials

MANSON EXPOSED author/journalist and investigative reporter Ivor Davis joins Rollye James to talk about what it was like to travel with the Beatles on their first American Tour and covering the infamous Manson Murder trials. Davis was immersed in the Sharon Tate murders from the very first day. He interviewed key figures in the trial like: Roman Polanski, Terry Melcher, Manson Family members, Vincent Bugliosi, chief DA prosecutor, Steven Kaye, deputy district attorney, and all the lawyers. His book is a first-hand view of this crazy world – 1969 – in the movie and music business, and in the cult that created pure evil – Charles Manson.

