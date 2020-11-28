American activist Lee Weiner on the Chicago Seven & more

Phil Manicki fills in for Dave Plier on Black Friday and starts off a very eventful show with American activist and member of the Chicago Seven, Lee Weiner. They discuss Lee’s history of protesting, the Chicago Seven and much more!
by: benandersonwgnamPosted: / Updated:
Phil Manicki fills in for Dave Plier on Black Friday and starts off a very eventful show with American activist and member of the Chicago Seven, Lee Weiner. They discuss Lee’s history of protesting, the Chicago Seven and much more!