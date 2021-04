This May 24, 2016 photo shows a sign at the entrance to Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, Ill. In 2015, Stevenson spent close to $18,800 per student. Twenty miles to the north, Waukegan spent about $12,600. And the gap has only been getting wider _ both here in the suburbs north of Chicago, and in many places across the nation. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)