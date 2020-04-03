Listen Now
Adam Hoge and Andy Masur reflect on the life and legacy of Ed Farmer

In this April 28, 2008, photo, radio broadcaster Ed Farmer is shown in the broadcast booth before a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox in Chicago. Farmer, a former All-Star reliever who spent nearly three decades as a radio broadcaster for the Chicago White Sox and became an advocate for organ donation, has died. He was 70. The White Sox said Thursday, April 2, 2020, he died the previous night in Los Angeles following complications from a previous illness. (Rich Hein/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

Adam Hoge, Bears and White Sox reporter for NBC Sports Chicago and WGN Radio, along with WGN’s White Sox broadcaster Andy Masur, join Jon Hansen to reflect on the loss of the one and only Ed Farmer.

Due to Major League Baseball restrictions, White Sox games are only available on-air on 720 WGN. Online listeners will hear alternate programming. Games are also available via the MLB At Bat app and Gameday Audio. Details are at whitesox.com or mlb.com.
