Adam Hoge and Andy Masur reflect on the life and legacy of Ed Farmer

Adam Hoge, Bears and White Sox reporter for NBC Sports Chicago and WGN Radio, along with WGN’s White Sox broadcaster Andy Masur, join Jon Hansen to reflect on the loss of the one and only Ed Farmer.
