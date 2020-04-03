Adam Hoge and Andy Masur reflect on the life and legacy of Ed Farmer

In this April 28, 2008, photo, radio broadcaster Ed Farmer is shown in the broadcast booth before a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox in Chicago. Farmer, a former All-Star reliever who spent nearly three decades as a radio broadcaster for the Chicago White Sox and became an advocate for organ donation, has died. He was 70. The White Sox said Thursday, April 2, 2020, he died the previous night in Los Angeles following complications from a previous illness. (Rich Hein/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)