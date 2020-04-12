Listen Now
An app that can help track COVID-19 symptoms from your phone

Pete McMurray

by:



PHOTO: A Lebanese journalist uses her mobile phone as she wears a medical mask and gloves at Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan said all people traveling from Iran to Lebanon will be tested for the new virus that started in China before boarding flights to the Arab country after a woman tested positive earlier this week upon her return from Iran. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Pete McMurray talks to Get Well Network CEO Michael O’Neil about a new revolutionary app that can help you, and all you need to do is download it to your phone.

