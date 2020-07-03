The head of the Chicago Department of Public Health Dr. Allison Arwady: ‘Wear your mask and we’ll get through this thing together’

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady speaks, flanked by Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike (R), during a press conference on the coronavirus in Chicago, Illinois, on January 30, 2020. (Photo by DEREK HENKLE/AFP via Getty Images)

Pete McMurray spoke with Dr. Allison Arwady, Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, about her thoughts on the success of Chicago’s stay-at-home order, especially as we progress through the stages of the reopening process. Dr. Arwady also expresses concerns surrounding tourists visiting from other states, shares information about the red flags the department looks for daily, and more.