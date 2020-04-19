Should you wipe down your shoes and gloves?

Ryan O'Halloran from Access One talks to WGN Radio's Pete McMurray about the steps to protect yourself from Zoom hackers and what scams you should be on the lookout for.

Ryan recommends this site to check for scams:https://www.urlvoid.com/If you'd like to check out a free webinar privatized by Access One, visit:https://www.accessoneinc.com/ucaas-webinar

