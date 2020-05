FILE -In this Aug. 8, 1992 photo, the USA’s Scottie Pippen, left, with Michael Jordan, center, and Clyde Drexler, pose with their gold medals after beating in Barcelona. Jordan tells the Associated Press that he laughed when heard Kobe Bryant said this year’s USA Olympic basketball team could beat the Dream Team that Jordan played on. Jordan said “It’s not even a question” who would have won that game. “We had 11 Hall of Famers on that team. Whenever they get 11 Hall of Famers you call and ask me.” (AP Photo/Susan Ragan)