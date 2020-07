Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) joins Pete McMurray to talk about a variety of issues including his memories of Congressman John Lewis, the status of the next government stimulus package, getting kids back to school safely in the fall, the Cornavirus Child Care Act, federal agents coming to Chicago to help stem violence, the Christopher Columbus statues being removed and Dr. Fauci’s first pitch at the Nationals game.

